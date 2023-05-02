Cal Raleigh and Jesus Aguilar will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -145 +120 8 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Mariners covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won eight of the 17 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (47.1%).
  • Seattle has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
  • Seattle has played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-1).
  • The Mariners have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 5-7 4-6 8-9 8-11 4-4

