How to Watch the Mariners vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:13 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field against Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 19th in baseball with 31 total home runs.
- Seattle's .374 slugging percentage is 25th in baseball.
- The Mariners are last in the majors with a .218 batting average.
- Seattle ranks 21st in runs scored with 120 (4.3 per game).
- The Mariners are 28th in baseball with a .295 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 10 times per game, the 28th-most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Mariners have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.235).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Taijuan Walker
|4/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 1-0
|Away
|George Kirby
|Matt Strahm
|4/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alek Manoah
|4/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Easton McGee
|Kevin Gausman
|4/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Chris Bassitt
|5/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Mason Miller
|5/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|JP Sears
|5/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Drew Rucinski
|5/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Cristian Javier
|5/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Jose Urquidy
|5/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Luis Garcia
