Jarred Kelenic's Seattle Mariners (12-16) and Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (6-23) will match up in the series opener on Tuesday, May 2 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+115). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: TBA - SEA vs Mason Miller - OAK (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.41 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won eight out of the 17 games, or 47.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in six, or 20.7%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win six times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Taylor Trammell 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.