Player prop betting options for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has recorded 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .308/.366/.615 so far this season.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has recorded 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .245/.339/.363 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 24 hits with two doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a slash line of .353/.471/.779 on the year.

Rooker has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Shea Langeliers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Langeliers Stats

Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI (20 total hits).

He's slashed .222/.293/.467 on the year.

Langeliers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 28 2-for-5 0 0 3 4 at Angels Apr. 27 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 at Angels Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 25 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

