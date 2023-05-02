Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Athletics on May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Oakland Athletics matchup at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, starting at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has recorded 28 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 14 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .308/.366/.615 so far this season.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
France Stats
- Ty France has recorded 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .245/.339/.363 so far this season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 29
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 24 hits with two doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .353/.471/.779 on the year.
- Rooker has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with three home runs, three walks and eight RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|3-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|6
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
Shea Langeliers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Langeliers Stats
- Shea Langeliers has two doubles, a triple, six home runs, six walks and 16 RBI (20 total hits).
- He's slashed .222/.293/.467 on the year.
Langeliers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|at Angels
|Apr. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|at Angels
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Apr. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
