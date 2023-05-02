The Seattle Mariners (12-16) and Oakland Athletics (6-23) clash in AL West action, on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics will give the nod to Mason Miller (0-1, 0.00), while the Mariners' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - SEA vs Miller - OAK (0-1, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mason Miller

Miller (0-1) gets the start for the Athletics, his third of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In his two games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .281 against him. He has a 6.48 ERA and averages 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

