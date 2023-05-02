Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Beniers against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

Beniers' plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is +14.

Beniers has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 37 of 80 games this year, Beniers has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

In 27 of 80 games this season, Beniers has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Beniers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 4 57 Points 1 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 1

