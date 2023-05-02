The Dallas Stars take the ice in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are underdogs (+165) against the Stars (-195).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 10-8-18 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned six points (2-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 59 games, earning 100 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 31 games and picked up 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to record 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

