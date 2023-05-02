Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2 features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have -195 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+165).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Kraken vs Stars Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (46-28-8 overall) have posted a record of 10-8-18 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have earned 100 points in their 59 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to record 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

