Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, airing on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +180 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday
Our model for this contest expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.3
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 10-8-18 in contests that have needed overtime.
- Seattle has earned 42 points (19-8-4) in its 31 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has six points (2-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Kraken have scored at least three goals 59 times, earning 100 points from those matchups (48-7-4).
- Seattle has scored a lone power-play goal in 31 games this season and has registered 43 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 35-18-4 (74 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Kraken went 13-13-3 in those matchups (29 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
