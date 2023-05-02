Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Taylor Trammell (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)
- Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Trammell got a hit 14 times last year in 46 games (30.4%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).
- Including the 46 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in four of them (8.7%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
- In seven of 46 games last season, Trammell drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.146
|AVG
|.241
|.226
|OBP
|.333
|.313
|SLG
|.481
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|7
|15/5
|K/BB
|18/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Athletics pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to surrender 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
