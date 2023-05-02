Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has three doubles, seven home runs and two walks while batting .209.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (16 of 28), with more than one hit seven times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (21.4%), leaving the park in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has driven home a run in 10 games this season (35.7%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in eight of 28 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will look to Miller (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
