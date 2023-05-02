Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- France has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.72 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics will send Miller (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
