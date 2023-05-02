On Tuesday, Ty France (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Mason Miller. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .245 with nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks.

France has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

France has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this year (14 of 28), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

