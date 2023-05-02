Vince Dunn will be on the ice Tuesday when his Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. Does a wager on Dunn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Vince Dunn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +28.

Dunn has a goal in 14 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 47 of 81 games this year, Dunn has registered a point, and 16 of those games included multiple points.

In 39 of 81 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Dunn has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dunn Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 64 Points 5 14 Goals 0 50 Assists 5

