Yanni Gourde will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Gourde in the Kraken-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:08 per game on the ice, is +23.

In 13 of 81 games this year, Gourde has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Gourde has a point in 38 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points eight times.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Gourde has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Gourde's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Gourde has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 6 48 Points 3 14 Goals 3 34 Assists 0

