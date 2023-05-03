On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .130 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Pollock has picked up a hit in six games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Pollock has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings