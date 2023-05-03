A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .130 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in six games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Pollock has driven in a run in four games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.53 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Sears (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
