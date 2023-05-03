Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .227 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings