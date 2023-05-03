Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .227 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 14 of 25 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has gone deep in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 25), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 11 of 25 games (44.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 51 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Sears (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.