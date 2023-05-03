Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will square off in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-8)
|217
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|217.5
|-375
|+290
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-8)
|217
|-345
|+280
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|216.5
|-475
|+380
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The 76ers put up 115.2 points per game (14th in league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- These two teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's point total.
- These two teams allow a combined 222.3 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-120
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-120
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|+100
|14.9
|Derrick White
|12.5
|-115
|12.4
|Marcus Smart
|11.5
|-115
|11.5
