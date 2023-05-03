Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jarred Kelenic -- batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (29) this season.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Kelenic has had a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 27), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 13 games this year (48.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
- Sears (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
