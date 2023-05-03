Jarred Kelenic -- batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on May 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (29) this season.
  • He ranks 19th in batting average, 46th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Kelenic has had a hit in 20 of 27 games this year (74.1%), including multiple hits seven times (25.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 27), and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in 13 games this year (48.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 12 games this year (44.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Sears (0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 6.23 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
