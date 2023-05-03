Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Wednesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (13-16) and the Oakland Athletics (6-24) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (1-1) to the mound, while JP Sears (0-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.
- Seattle has entered three games this season favored by -175 or more, and won each of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 122 (4.2 per game).
- The Mariners have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Phillies
|L 1-0
|George Kirby vs Matt Strahm
|April 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Brandon Bielak
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Jon Gray
