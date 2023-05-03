Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will try to defeat Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mariners (-175). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CA
  • Location: Oakland, California
  • Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Mariners -175 +145 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

  • The Mariners have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

  • The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-9).
  • Seattle has played in three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter and won every time.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
  • Seattle has played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-14-1).
  • The Mariners have had a run line set for just two matchups this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-9 6-7 4-6 9-9 9-11 4-4

