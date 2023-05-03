Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against Jesus Aguilar and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB play with 32 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in MLB, slugging .371.

The Mariners are last in the majors with a .214 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 21 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (122 total runs).

The Mariners are 28th in MLB with a .293 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.56 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in baseball (1.212).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gilbert has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Gilbert will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics - Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Brandon Bielak 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Logan Gilbert Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray

