On Wednesday, May 3 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (13-16) visit the Oakland Athletics (6-24) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while JP Sears will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Mariners are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Athletics (+145). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-2, 6.23 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

Seattle has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (20%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won five of 18 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+135) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Ty France 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +600 - 3rd

