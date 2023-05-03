Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Gilbert has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Apr. 26 5.0 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 18 6.0 5 4 4 8 0 at Cubs Apr. 12 6.2 4 1 1 7 1 at Guardians Apr. 7 4.0 6 3 3 6 2 vs. Guardians Apr. 1 6.0 4 1 1 7 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has collected 29 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .309/.371/.617 so far this year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 25 hits with nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .238/.336/.352 so far this year.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Jarred Kelenic, Ty France or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has two doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (24 total hits).

He has a .333/.451/.736 slash line so far this year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Apr. 28 3-for-3 2 1 2 6 at Angels Apr. 27 1-for-5 1 1 3 4

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 28 hits with six doubles, four walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .255/.333/.309 on the year.

Ruiz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Apr. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 at Angels Apr. 27 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.