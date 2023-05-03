The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .202 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings