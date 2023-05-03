Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .202 with three doubles, seven home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (13.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in eight of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
