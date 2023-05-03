Wednesday, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 3 against the Blue Jays) he went 2-for-4.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has two doubles while batting .182.

In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Murphy has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.

Murphy has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

