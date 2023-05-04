Alexander Wennberg Player Prop Bets: Kraken vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Alexander Wennberg and the Seattle Kraken play the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Alexander Wennberg vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Kraken vs Stars Game Info
Wennberg Season Stats Insights
- Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 18:41 per game on the ice, is -7.
- In 12 of 82 games this year, Wennberg has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Wennberg has a point in 30 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points seven times.
- Wennberg has an assist in 21 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.
- The implied probability is 43.5% that Wennberg goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Wennberg Stats vs. the Stars
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|82
|Games
|7
|38
|Points
|4
|13
|Goals
|0
|25
|Assists
|4
