Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Athletics - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the hill, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (15.4%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.45 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 53 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics are sending Rucinski (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
