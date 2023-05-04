Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Oakland Athletics, with Drew Rucinski on the hill, on May 4 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Drew Rucinski

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .222 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 26 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (15.4%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven home a run in 10 games this season (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 12 of 26 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings