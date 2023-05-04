Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Tolvanen? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

  • Tolvanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:30 per game on the ice, is +8.
  • Tolvanen has scored a goal in 17 of 61 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
  • Tolvanen has a point in 27 of 61 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
  • In 11 of 61 games this season, Tolvanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
  • The implied probability that Tolvanen goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.7%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Stars

  • The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +66 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas
61 Games 10
31 Points 3
18 Goals 2
13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.