Jaden Schwartz and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Schwartz in that upcoming Kraken-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

Schwartz's plus-minus this season, in 17:25 per game on the ice, is -17.

Schwartz has scored a goal in a game 19 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 30 of 71 games this year, Schwartz has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Schwartz has an assist in 17 of 71 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Schwartz's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he goes over.

Schwartz has an implied probability of 28.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 71 Games 6 40 Points 1 21 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

