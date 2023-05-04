Kolten Wong is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 4, when he went 2-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .171 with a double and eight walks.

In eight of 22 games this season (36.4%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.6%).

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In eight of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings