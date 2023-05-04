Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0.

Tune in to watch the Stars and Kraken square off on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Kraken vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players