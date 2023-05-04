The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics take the field on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET. Jarred Kelenic and Brent Rooker have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 16th in MLB play with 34 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball, slugging .375.

The Mariners are last in MLB with a .217 batting average.

Seattle has the No. 20 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (129 total runs).

The Mariners' .296 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Mariners' 9.9 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.197).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (2-2 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Kirby is trying to continue a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Kirby is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 innings per appearance on the mound.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Blue Jays L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales Brandon Bielak 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Andrew Heaney

