The Seattle Mariners (14-16) will be looking for a series sweep when they take on the Oakland Athletics (6-25) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Thursday, May 4 at 3:37 PM ET. George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while Drew Rucinski will take the hill for the Athletics.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +200 moneyline odds. Seattle is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (2-2, 2.93 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-1, 4.76 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 10 out of the 19 games, or 52.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (19.4%) in those games.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

