Matthew Beniers will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Stars game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Beniers has a plus-minus rating of +14, while averaging 17:05 on the ice per game.

Beniers has netted a goal in a game 23 times this season in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

Beniers has a point in 37 games this year (out of 80), including multiple points 18 times.

Beniers has an assist in 27 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Beniers has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Beniers has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Beniers Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 5 57 Points 2 24 Goals 0 33 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.