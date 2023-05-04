The Dallas Stars ready for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 1-0 in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +180 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-210).

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)

Stars (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record overall, with an 8-16-24 record in games that have required overtime.

Dallas has 33 points (10-6-13) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored only one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has scored two goals in 16 games this season (5-4-7 record, 17 points).

The Stars are 43-7-7 in the 57 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to register 35 points.

In the 48 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 17-11-9 to register 43 points.

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime games.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has earned six points (2-10-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 31 games and registered 43 points with a record of 20-8-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents 29 times this season, and earned 29 points in those games.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

