The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center Thursday to play the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 1-0. The Stars are listed with -210 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+180).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-210)

Stars (-210) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 57 times, and are 43-7-7 in those games (to record 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 35 points after finishing 14-5-7.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars went 17-11-9 in those matchups (43 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 11-8-19 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken registered only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.

Seattle has six points (2-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 60 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 36-18-4 (76 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 29 games, going 13-13-3 to register 29 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

