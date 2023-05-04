Kraken vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead 1-0 in the series. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).
Get ready for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory.
Kraken vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)
Kraken vs Stars Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 46-28-8 this season and are 11-8-19 in overtime contests.
- Seattle has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 13 games and they've earned two points (0-11-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has earned six points (2-10-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Kraken have scored three or more goals 60 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (49-7-4).
- Seattle has scored a single power-play goal in 31 games this season and has recorded 43 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 36-18-4 (76 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Kraken finished 13-13-3 in those contests (29 points).
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|3rd
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|9th
|29.9
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|5th
|25%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|3rd
|83.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Kraken vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
