On Thursday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .122 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rucinski. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .210 with four doubles, seven home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 17 of 30 games this year (56.7%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 30), and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings