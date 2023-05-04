The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.067 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Drew Rucinski and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Drew Rucinski

Drew Rucinski TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (18 of 30), with multiple hits six times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

France has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 14 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings