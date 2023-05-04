Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken are playing the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Gourde available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Yanni Gourde vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kraken vs Stars Game Info

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde has averaged 17:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +23).

Gourde has netted a goal in a game 13 times this year in 81 games played, including multiple goals once.

Gourde has a point in 38 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points eight times.

Gourde has an assist in 28 of 81 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Gourde goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Gourde going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+66) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 7 48 Points 4 14 Goals 4 34 Assists 0

