Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .176 with a triple, three home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .215 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Raleigh has recorded a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), including six multi-hit games (22.2%).
- In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 27 games (48.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.20).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
