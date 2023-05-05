On Friday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 138th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 154th in slugging.
  • Crawford has picked up a hit in 15 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Crawford has had an RBI in six games this season (19.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.7% of his games this year (12 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.20 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Javier gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 29th in WHIP (1.129), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
