Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 121-87 loss versus the Celtics, Embiid put up 15 points and five blocks.

In this piece we'll dive into Embiid's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 33.1 25.4 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 9.6 Assists 2.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 38.5 47.5 38.3 PR 34.5 43.3 35 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.5



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per contest, second in the NBA.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

