Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's game between the Houston Astros (16-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-1) will take the ball for the Astros.
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Mariners have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Seattle has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Seattle has scored 134 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 1-0
|Easton McGee vs Kevin Gausman
|April 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 10-8
|Marco Gonzales vs Chris Bassitt
|May 2
|@ Athletics
|W 2-1
|Bryce Miller vs Mason Miller
|May 3
|@ Athletics
|W 7-2
|Logan Gilbert vs JP Sears
|May 4
|@ Athletics
|W 5-3
|George Kirby vs Drew Rucinski
|May 5
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Cristian Javier
|May 6
|Astros
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs J.P. France
|May 7
|Astros
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Hunter Brown
|May 8
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Jon Gray
|May 9
|Rangers
|-
|George Kirby vs Andrew Heaney
|May 10
|Rangers
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Dane Dunning
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.