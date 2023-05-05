Friday's game between the Houston Astros (16-15) and the Seattle Mariners (15-16) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-2, with the Astros coming out on top. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on May 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Cristian Javier (2-1) will take the ball for the Astros.

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-1.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Mariners have won 11, or 55%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Seattle has scored 134 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.48 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule