J.P. Crawford and Yordan Alvarez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros meet at T-Mobile Park on Friday, at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 15th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 23rd in baseball with a .375 slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank last in the majors with a .217 batting average.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.3 runs per game (134 total).

The Mariners' .298 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

Mariners batters strike out 9.8 times per game, the 27th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is 14th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle's 3.48 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Castillo has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Castillo is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Blue Jays L 1-0 Away Easton McGee Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays W 10-8 Away Marco Gonzales Chris Bassitt 5/2/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Away Bryce Miller Mason Miller 5/3/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Away Logan Gilbert JP Sears 5/4/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away George Kirby Drew Rucinski 5/5/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Cristian Javier 5/6/2023 Astros - Home Marco Gonzales J.P. France 5/7/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Miller Hunter Brown 5/8/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Gilbert Jon Gray 5/9/2023 Rangers - Home George Kirby Andrew Heaney 5/10/2023 Rangers - Home Luis Castillo Dane Dunning

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.