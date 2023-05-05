On Friday, May 5 at 10:10 PM ET, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners (15-16) host Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (16-15) in the series opener at T-Mobile Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds. The total is 6.5 runs for the matchup (with -125 odds to hit the over and +105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Cristian Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 11, or 55%, of those games.

The Mariners have a record of 9-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +550 - 3rd

