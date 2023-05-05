On Friday, Taylor Trammell (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) against the Athletics.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate (2022)

Trammell hit .196 with nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Trammell got a hit 14 times last season in 46 games (30.4%), including five multi-hit games (10.9%).

He hit a home run in four games a year ago (out of 46 opportunities, 8.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

Trammell picked up an RBI in seven of 46 games last season (15.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home in 14 of 46 games a year ago (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 19 .146 AVG .241 .226 OBP .333 .313 SLG .481 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 3 RBI 7 15/5 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)