Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .213 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
  • Hernandez has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this season (32.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.20).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Javier (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
