Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .213 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.

Hernandez has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).

In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (32.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings