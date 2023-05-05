Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Teoscar Hernandez, with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .213 with five doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Hernandez has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.3% of his games this year (10 of 31), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.20).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- The Astros are sending Javier (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.129 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
