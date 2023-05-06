After batting .206 with a double, a home run, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros (who will start J.P. France) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .227 with 22 walks and 16 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 155th in the league in slugging.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 16 of 32 games this year (50.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In 18.8% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 31 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • France will start for the Astros, his first this season.
  • The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.