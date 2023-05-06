Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Kolten Wong (batting .303 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .195 with two doubles and eight walks.
- Wong enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- In 41.7% of his games this season (10 of 24), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this year (20.8%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- France will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The righty will make his MLB debut at 28 years old.
